Barbwire: Watch Out For Those Sticks and Stones And Choose Words Carefully

"Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” is an old adage or proverb used in response to verbal abuse, bullying in school or at work or an insult on any day of our life.
While words cannot physically hurt you, they can certainly have an effect on you. I definitely can remember being teased and bullied in my early years at school. I have never forgotten the words that were applied to me in grade school or those students who tormented me.
In high school they didn’t quite have nerve enough to call me names to my face, but I was quite aware that I had classmates who talked about me behind my back and referred to me as that “hick from Perrysville”.
There is no doubt that in my adult life I have made enemies and been called names. I have been involved in numerous activities over the years that required discussion, opinions and decisions that did not please everyone.
I started showing cows at an early age and my family continued to do so over the years. I have vivid memories of one incident at a county fair when one of my children showed the cow that was chosen Grand Champion over another exhibitor’s cow that he had purchased for a large amount of money. He threw a royal temper tantrum in front of the crowd, cussed me and other family members and accused us of being crooked.
The interesting thing was, he was the one that had worked on his cow’s udder to try to make it look perfect for the show but didn’t get it done right! We didn’t need to do anything to our cow, she had a fancy udder! Fortunately by that time in my life I had enough self-esteem, confidence and determination to ignore people like him! He never apologized!
Now here I am, an old retired person, once again being called names by people in “important places” and I really don’t understand why they feel it is necessary to do that. It seems to have something to do with how those people think I have voted.
My question is this…”How do any of them know how I marked my ballot or what my political thinking is”? They just “lump” me into a certain category of people and call me names! They have never met me, talked to me or asked me for my opinion!
A couple years ago I and many other people were told that we were a part of a “basket of deplorables” and just recently that term came up and was applied again. Now we all know what a basket is, however I have my doubts that they can find one big enough to hold all the people who disagree with them, but what is a “deplorable”? I looked it up.
According to what I found, “a deplorable is deserving of strong condemnation”. There was a long list of synonyms and one of those was “unworthy”.
So what am I unworthy of? Retirement? I worked all my life on the farm, raised a family, participated in activities that were important in my community.
I lived with my husband for fifty seven years and raised our children. I am very fortunate to live close to many family members and have a good relationship with most of them. A comfortable home? I can still live alone and my home is peaceful and quiet and I have the important things…food, clothing, an easy chair, television, a bed and a pension that lets me pay my bills.
There is no doubt that the majority of people who have been referred to as deplorable and “lumped” into that basket are a lot like me. We just want to live a peaceful, comfortable, happy life! We are grateful for what we have! So why do they choose to refer to us as “deplorable”?
Other accusations that have been aimed at us is that we are “extreme”….more demanding and dangerous than normal! That we are “contrary” and won’t follow their thinking. I would have to admit that sometimes I can be a little contrary and there are some relatives who would say “Amen” to that!
However, most of the time I try to look at both sides of the picture and find a way to compromise. People like me are being accused of “fanning the flames of violence”. The only “fans” that I and many others are concerned about are the fans that blow the heat from our furnaces to keep us warm! The greatest concern will be whether we can afford the fuel and electricity to keep them running this winter!
The closest I have ever come to any of those people holding a position in high political office was many years ago when Ohio’s Governor James Rhodes would walk through the dairy barns at the Ohio State Fair and meet and greet the people who were showing dairy cattle there.
I have never met or been close to any of the politicians in office today. None of them know me or know anything about me. Therefore they have no right to call me names, no right to apply a label to me and no right assume or accuse me of being any part of any group.
If they really want to know all about me, they can come and talk to me and ask me questions.
I guarantee that I will express my opinion about things!
However, I will have my grandson visiting with me….he is a lawyer! “Sticks and stones may break our bones, but words will break our hearts”. (Robert Fulghum)
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
