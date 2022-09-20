Barbwire: Watching the sunrise on a warm September morning

It is a joy to be able to sit on my deck in the early morning hours of a September day and enjoy my morning coffee.
Mother Nature has treated us pretty well throughout September this year. Our September weather has not always been so warm and pleasant in other years.
I remember a year when the Carroll County fair was still held in September and on the day of the 4-H dairy show it was snowing. As 4-Hers made their way from the old wooden 4-H barn to the show arena in the metal building, the kids were in winter coats and the calves were in blankets. Many of the exhibitors and participants in the fair were happy to see the fair moved from September to July!
School has been in session for several days and students are getting adjusted to a normal routine. The youngest students are learning the rules, finding their rooms and adjusting to being away from home.
Teachers no longer need to pass out so many tissues! Bus drivers have their routes figured out, drop-off sites established and now if they can just get the preschoolers to stay sitting down on the bus! Watch out for those kids as they get off the buses!
Some of us are seeing the signs of an early and possibly hard winter. My hummingbirds are gone. I saw the last one at the feeder about two weeks ago. The squirrels have been gathering their supply of nuts for several days. The walnuts and the hickory nuts dropped early. There is that saying, “See how high the hornets’ nest, twill tell how high the snow will rest”. Be on the lookout for woolly bear caterpillars who are either all black or have very narrow orange stripes! Thick corn husks…I did notice that some of the husks on the sweet corn were thick and hard to pull off. The warning that I have never understood is “beware of pigs gathering sticks”. No one has ever explained to me what that has to do with winter weather!
County fairs are almost done. Fall festivals are happening, including our local Algonquin Mill Festival which will take place October 7-9, 2022 just south of Carrollton at Petersburg along State Route 332. It is well known for its buildings, crafts, food, displays, activities, applebutter, cornmeal, buckwheat flour and sauerkraut. Be sure to attend the festival early if you want sauerkraut, as it always sells out quickly!
The “Super Bowl for Dairy Breeders”, and as some call it, “The Big Dance”, however it is best known as World Dairy Expo, and will be held October 2, 2202 thru October 7, 2022 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Registered dairy breeders from all over the United States and Canada will be bringing the best of the registered breeds, Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Holstein, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn, and Red and White, to participate in the shows for junior breeders and the open shows for all breeders. Many of the cows and heifers entered in the various age classes will have already been blue ribbon winners and Grand Champions at various dairy shows all over the country. The Expo also features trade shows and commercial exhibits of all kinds. There are so many things to see and enjoy and you will need to wear your most comfortable shoes or boots!
Holidays are on the way, with Halloween in October and it will be the “scariest” Halloween our country has ever had! Our children love Halloween and the fun of dressing up in various costumes and going to trick or treat to get lots of candy. We have illegal border crossers in this country and we have no idea who they are or where they are. They have quietly been transported to unknown areas without people knowing about it. We have killing drugs made to look like some of the colorful candy that our children love.
Instead of Halloween being a fun filled holiday to celebrate and enjoy, it has become a danger to children everywhere! Be careful and try to celebrate Halloween in a way that will keep our children safe!
We have to be grateful that we are free to participate in the various activities that are currently taking place and we hope that we can continue to get together and enjoy the rest of the year.
There are many problems in our country but we just have to hope and pray that slowly and surely ways will be found to solve them. May your every sunrise be as peaceful and beautiful as the one coming up here today.
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
