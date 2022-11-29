Barbwire: You Have Reached the Number You Recently Dialed

Being a busy dairy farmer and homemaker, one of the things I seldom had time or money for was shopping.
Usually when I did go shopping it was because we needed a part for a piece of machinery or we needed groceries. As a retiree it is pretty much the same…I only go shopping when I have to. I always did a lot of my shopping by ordering from catalogs.
I used to get a lot of them from well-known companies who also had stores in the larger cities. So many of those no longer exist or have been taken over by other companies. I do not order things over the internet, although family members do.
I recently received a catalog from a company that has been around for many years. Their stores in this area were closed long ago and I did not know the company still existed. It contained numerous household items, and although I thought their prices were a little high, I found something I was in need of.
I decided to order a bathroom rug set and the towels in the color to match. I sent the order on the 26th of September. A couple weeks later I received the rugs, but no towels. There was a copy of the order form stating that the towels would be shipped by October 13. I waited until the first week of November, and when I still hadn’t received them I decided to call the company on the one phone number on the order form.
Of course, I had to wait. Finally an automated answering machine…I call them a Robot…answered. The Robot asked me questions and then told me what to say! When we finally got to the end of the questions that simply repeated the details of my order, the Robot asked if I wanted the routing number!
What good is a routing number if you don’t know if the merchandise has been shipped! By this time I had been on the phone for one hour and nine minutes and accomplished nothing! I gave up and decided to wait a little longer and hope my towels would arrive.
I waited another two weeks and on a dark dreary day, when I didn’t want to work, I decided to call them again. Of course, it rang busy and told me to wait.
Finally my call was answered and it was a real person! I could hardly believe it! Her name was Brenda and she was very nice. I explained all about my order and that I had called before and got no satisfaction. She sympathized with me and then asked me to wait.
Finally she came back on the line and said there was a problem with the supplier. She offered to credit my account. I didn’t have an account, and probably won’t ever order from them again, so told her I would prefer a refund. She said she was going to transfer me to the accounting department. The line went dead! I called back…..ten times… and every time I got the Robot with all the same questions and then dictating how I should answer! No Brenda!! I gave up! I still don’t have my towels!
I have decided that I should have an automated answering system with a Robot to answer my phone and tell people the list of numbers to press and what they are about!
Press 1 – Unless you are one of my friends (we talk for hours) or my doctor’s office (it could be important), please limit your calls to five minutes. Otherwise when I wake up from a nap, after listening to your call, I won’t know who called or why.
Press 2 – If you plan on asking for a donation forget it! I am on a fixed income and with the current rise in prices for everything I am robbing my piggy bank and have applied for a job as a “greeter” at a local business.
Press 3 – If you are going to try to sell me something, hang up. I’m not buying! I already have a lot of things I don’t need!
Press 4 – If you are calling me from Clinton, Ohio please stop! This is your 47th call this month. When I do answer – nobody says anything and I don’t even know where Clinton is!
Press 5 – If you are conducting a political poll. I enjoy answering polls that have to do with politicians, policy, or government. Be aware that you will be hearing cuss words and lies! How I vote is privileged information!
Press 6 – If you are claiming to be my grandson and are in jail, needing help and needing money. I’m smart enough to not fall for that, so forget it. Besides his name isn’t Sam, wrong family. And you will get caught!
Press 7 – If you didn’t Press 1, you’re done. Goodbye!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.