Jeremiah Shaver

Christmas Day may be quickly approaching, but there is still time to get into the holiday spirit.

Below are a handful of ideas to help get you in the Christmas mood:

1. Search for Christmas light displays.

Once the sun sets, hop in the car with the family and drive through your local neighborhood. You never know what kind of light displays you might find. Some people really like to put on a show. Be sure to drive by the local park light displays in Jackson, Oak Hill and Wellston.

2. Watch a Christmas-themed movie.

There are many Christmas-themed movies out there to watch this holiday season. From the 2003 hit movie “Elf” to the 1964 classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” surely, there is something the whole family can enjoy.

3. Sing loud for all to hear!

Just follow the advice of Buddy the Elf: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Gather your friends or family and go sing Christmas carols in your neighborhood or visit a local nursing home.

4. Tour large Christmas light displays.

If you enjoy traveling, be sure to check out some of the larger Christmas light displays around Ohio. A few that come to mind are the legendary Christmas lights of Clifton Mill, The Christmas Cave in Minford and Gallipolis in Lights. Some displays are free, while others have a cost for admission.

5. Play in the snow.

Locally, we haven’t had much snow yet. Once the first big snow comes along, head out and make a snowman, have a snowball fight or go sledding. Don’t forget to bundle up!

Just remember to spend time with family and friends this holiday season, and don’t forget about the reason for the season — the birth of Jesus Christ.

