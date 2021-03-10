It’s that time of year again when we all need to remember to do two important things over the weekend.
The first is to remember to change clocks ahead one hour, and the second is taking the time to change smoke alarm batteries, an action that could save your life.
This year daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. and ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
With today’s modern technology, such as auto-setting clocks and smart phones, people have to worry less about remembering to “spring forward and fall backward” because technology does it for them. However, anyone with older clocks that need to be set should make sure to do so before going to bed Saturday night or risk being late getting out and about on Sunday.
In conjunction with Ohio’s fire departments, the Division of State Fire Marshal always encourages Ohioans to make a habit of changing the batteries in their smoke detectors at least twice a year — at the beginning and end of daylight saving time.
They also advise that if smoke alarms are more than 10 years old, the entire unit should be replaced. For more information about smoke alarms and fire safety tips, visit www.com.ohio.gov/fire.
