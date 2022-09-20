Have you ever wondered why bad things happen to good people?
Almost every day we see good people suffering and it doesn’t seem fair.
The Bible does not say that bad things won’t happen to good people. Neither does the Bible say that God wants everyone to be healed physically. The Bible does give some examples of good people with faith, who suffered great things.
In 2 Cor. 12:7-9, Paul says that he suffered some physical ailment and that even though he prayed for God’s healing, the answer was no.
In Hebrews 13-3, the writer says to remember those who suffer adversity.
In 2 Timothy 2:12, Paul says that if we suffer with Christ, we will also reign with him.
One of the greatest examples of suffering was Job who lost his wealth, family and health, yet was described as a just man who feared God.
So why do bad things happen to good people and why aren’t all people healed by God?
Paul said that he had to suffer so that he would not become proud, but would depend on God.
In Romans, Paul said that suffering could result in patience and that all things, even bad things, work together with other things for good.
While we don’t always know God's reasons for allowing bad things to happen, we do know that he still loves us and will help us through whatever suffering we face.
Lesson comes from Pastor Jerry Griffith.
