Most people would agree that we should forgive people for doing something wrong. But what should we do if that person just won’t quit doing us wrong.
That same question was asked by one of the disciples of Jesus who said, “Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me and I forgive him? Til seven times?”
The answer that Jesus gave was unusual, for he said “I say not unto thee seven times, but until seventy times seven.”
That is a lot of forgiveness for any human being. Jesus probably wasn’t saying to forgive someone 490 times and no more, but seemed to be saying that we should be continually forgiving those who mistreat us.
That is a principle that God’s word teaches because 1 John 1:9 says that God will continue to forgive us of our sins if we continue to confess them to him. I am glad that God continues to forgive, aren’t you?
Jesus then told a parable to the disciples explaining that if we want God’s forgiveness, then we must be willing to forgive others. The Lord’s Prayer also says that we must forgive those who trespass against us.
It may be humanly possible to keep on forgiving some people, but we can ask God for his help so that we can be more forgiving like Jesus.
Wise words from Jerry Griffith, pastor of Cornelius Chapel.
