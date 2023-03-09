Have you ever heard someone say that you should go ahead and get your feet wet? Did you ever wonder how that expression started?
It could’ve started with Joshua’s statement to the people of Israel just before crossing the Jordan River to enter the Promised Land of Canaan. In Joshua 3:13, Joshua said that as soon as the feet of the priests stepped into the water, the water would stop flowing and people could cross over on dry ground, and that’s the way it happened. When they got their feet wet, the river opened up.
Many times we are just like Israel, for we want to see dry land before we take the first step. Too often we hesitate to try something because we are not sure of the results. But if we are doing what God wants us to do, we can go ahead with confidence for God will open the way for us.
What does God want us to do? The Bible says that he wants everyone to become a Christian and go to heaven when leaving the world. Are you afraid to do what God wants? Go ahead and get your feet wet by trusting Jesus Christ and you will see what God can do in your life. Psa. 34:8 says “O taste and see that the Lord is good.”
Recipe of the Day
Jerry Griffith is pastor
of Cornelius Chapel.
