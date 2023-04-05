Genesis 26 tells the story of Isaac when there was a great famine in the land and he may have been tempted to go down into Egypt, a prosperous land with plenty of food.
But God spoke to Isaac telling him not to go to Egypt, but to stay where he was, saying in verse 3, “I will be with thee and will bless thee.”
Although Egypt was a land of opportunities for prosperity, it was also a place where the people did not believe in God. And it was a place where God wanted Isaac to be. God assured Isaac that He would take care of him during the famine if he obeyed God.
Isaac did obey God and God kept His word. He not only supplied Isaac’s needs, but also blessed him so that he became prosperous in spite of the famine. This story should remind us that while God has not promised to make us rich like Isaac, he has promised to supply our needs. In Phil. 4:19, Paul said, “My God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory.”
While there may be better jobs and financial opportunities in other places, it is more important to know that we are where God wants you to be, for He will supply our needs in spite of our circumstances if we obey Him.
To truly obey God, we must first receive him into our life by faith in Jesus Christ.
Editor's NOTE:These inspiring words come from Jerry Griffith, pastor of Cornelius Chapel. I like this quote, "we are where God wants you to be." Praise Vinton County and southeast Ohio.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.