Joshua 3 tells the story of the people of Israel as they were ready to cross the Jordan River into the Promised Land.
The priests were to lead the others and as soon as they stepped into the water, God would open up the river and everyone could over on dry ground.
God performed this miracle just like He promised not only to get the people into Canaan, but also to let the people know He was still with them.
In verse 10 Joshua said, “Hereby shall ye know that the living God is among you.” God was with Israel and the people needed the assurance that He had not forsaken them.
Is the living God still among us today? How do we know if God is really with us?
The Bible say’s God’s spirit lives in each person who receives Jesus Christ. In 1 Corinthians 6:19 Paul said that our bodies become the temple of the Holy Spirit, giving us the assurance that God is with us.
Jesus himself said that he would be with believers until the end of the world.
There may be times when we feel forsaken by God or we may be discouraged because of the problems and pressures of life. Sometimes physical illness can make us feel that God has forsaken us, but how we feel is not what is important. For no matter how we feel, God’s Word is always true. In Joshua 1:5 God said, “I will not fail thee nor forsake thee.”
Jerry Griffith is pastor of Cornelius Chapel.
