We all know that good little boys and girls should share with other little boys and girls.
Sharing is a good quality and it is good for children to learn to share.
But do adults share what they have? There is a story in the Bible about four poor men with leprosy who did not want to share.
2 Kings 7 tells about four lepers who come into the abandoned camp of the Syrian army. All their food and wealth had been left behind. After eating and then hiding the treasures, the lepers said, “We do not well: this day is a day of good tidings, and we hold our peace.”
So they went to the starving city of Samaria and told what had happened and shared the food and wealth of the city.
Luke 15 tells the story of a wayward son who wasted his inheritance but then came back to his father’s home. His wealthy brother who had not wasted his fortune was jealous because his father welcomed the wayward son and provided for him again. The wealthy brother did not want to share.
Which story describes us? We have the good news that Jesus paid the penalty for the sins of all who would believe in him. Be are we sharing that good news with the rest of the world who have not yet heard?
Editor’s Note:Cornelius Chapel Pastor Jerry Griffith makes a very good point. Toward that end, the Vinton-Jackson Courier is going to begin putting Bible verses in the brief’s section of the front page. Moreover, if your church has any announcements, end them to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
