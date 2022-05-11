In Exod. Chapter 12 the Bible tells the story of the Hebrew people being set free from slavery in Egypt.
God had sent sent Moses to Pharaoh to ask for the people's freedom, but Pharaoh hardened his heart and would not let them go even though the great plagues came upon Egypt.
The final plague or judgement that God sent upon the land was the death of the firstborn of every household. This meant that everyone was under the death sentence because every family had a firstborn.
But God provided an escape for his people by letting them sacrifice a lamb and putting its blood over the doorpost of each home. When the death angel came to carry out the death sentence, he would pass over any house that was covered by the blood.
The Passover is a type or picture of Christ in the New Testament. The Bible says that everyone is under the death sentence because of our sins, but that we can escape the penalty of eternal separation from God if our sins are covered by the blood of Jesus Christ. 1 Cor. 5:7 says "Christ our Passover is sacrificed for us."
Have you accepted the sacrifice of Jesus to cover your sins?
