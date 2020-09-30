Lev. 17:11, 14
Modern Science is absolutely fascinating. Inventions such as electricity, wireless communication, aviation, gasoline engines, and nuclear power have actually changed the history of mankind. The computer age has now accelerated man’s ability to accumulate and use knowledge so that there seems no limit to what man can do.
Science has improved the quality of life in general, and modern medical advances have been especially helpful to all of us. But no matter how much we learn, we need to remember that God still knows more than man. One example of God’s superior knowledge is in medicine. It wasn’t until fairly modern times that we found out the importance of blood and blood transfusions. But hundreds of years before Christ, Moses said in Lev. 17:11 that, “the life of the flesh is the blood.” Modern therapists have learned that our attitudes and emotions such as anger can affect our health, while Proverbs 17:22 says, “a merry heart doeth good like a medicine.” After all thees centuries, we finally realized what the Bible had always taught.
But science will never cure the sin problems, for the Bible says that man by his wisdom knew not God. That is, God had to reveal to mankind that the only way to have our sins forgiven is by simple faith in Jesus Christ and not by any accomplishments of man.
