Gen 39:21
Did you ever feel that you had been treated unfairly in some way? Do you believe that justice always prevails or that there are injustices in life?
In Gen. 39, a young man was treated very unfairly. His own brothers sold him into slavery, and then he was falsely accused by his master’s wife and put into prison. This young man was Joseph, and he clearly did not receive justice. But verses 2 and 21 say, “The Lord was with Joseph.”
This story of Joseph is one of the best known of the Old Testament as Joseph prospered and eventually became a powerful ruler in Egypt. God had to be with him as he went from prison to palace. God also used him to preserve his family which would become the 12 tribes of the nation of Israel.
Joseph did not become bitter nor rebel against God because of his unjust treatment, but depended on God to take care of him.
This story should remind us that injustices and disappointments will happen to us all, but when God is with us we can overcome.
How can we be sure that God is with us as he was with Joseph? The Bible says that when we receive Jesus Christ by faith the Holy Spirit of God comes to live in us and he will not abandon us no matter what our circumstances may be.
If you don’t have God’s presence in your life, you can today.
