Matthew 24:14
Will the world as we know it really come to an end? Does the Bible really say that the world will end? In Matthew chapter 24, Jesus describes some of the things that will happen in the last age and then in verse 14 he says, “then shall the end come.” There are also many other Bible references to the end of time, which is closely related to the return to earth of Jesus and the Day of judgment.
Although Jesus described the world conditions at the end of time, the Bible says that nobody knows exactly when the end will be. Paul also described world conditions of the last age, and Revelation gives many details of events at the end. Since the Bible doesn’t give an exact date for the end and since there are differing interpretations of these conditions and events, there is very little to be gained from debating when the end of time will be.
What is more important is that we can be prepared for the end of time by believing in Jesus Christ and trusting Him to save us. God’s word assures us that He is still in control no matter what may happen, and he has promised eternal life to all those who accept Him.
If the end of time were to come today, would you be prepared to meet God?
