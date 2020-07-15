Joshua 10:13
Joshua 10:13 says, “the sun stood still and the moon stayed until the people had avenged themselves.” This sounds impossible, and it is, unless God decided to make the sun stand still. But, since God made the sun and moon and all the rest of the universe and since he is the one who makes the laws of nature, then he can stop the laws of nature when he chooses.
The same God who prolonged the day for Joshua and Israel is still the God of the entire universe today. We can enjoy life without fear of the future for we are still in his hands and he has promised to take care of his people.
God may not make the sun stand still again, but he has done other miracles. He has answered many prayers and changed what seemed to be impossible situations. He has changed lives that were overcome and even ruined by the power of sin, and has given his people supernatural abilities or gifts to use in his service. God also has a supernatural place called heaven, which is being prepared for those who will believe in Jesus Christ and his death and supernatural resurrection.
