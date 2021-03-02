Exodus is the name given to the second book of the Bible and tells of God's deliverance of His people from slavery in Egypt. The word exodus means "going out" or "leaving" and is an exciting demonstration of God's power as he sets His people free.
Exodus also shows God's concern and provision for His people, from the miraculous crossing of the Red Sea to the end of the 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. During this time God provided food that fell from the sky, clothes hat never wore ou, and water from a rock in the desert. he also led the people by a cloud in the day and a pillar of fire at night. The Exodus shows us what god can do for His people today,
Exodus also records the giving of God's civil, ceremonial, and moral law. These laws are summarized in what we call the 10 Commandments. These laws of God make us aware of man's sinful nature, and show us that man is in need of a savior to deliver him from the bondage of sin.
The Exodus also gives us a greater appreciation for the death of Jesus Christ, who fulfilled the law's demand that sin be punished when he died on the cross for our sins.
