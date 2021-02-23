Genesis is the title given to the first book of the Bible. Genesis means "origin" or "beginning" and the book tells us the beginning of life and God's plan for the human race. Genesis also records major events, such as the great Flood, which have impacted the rest of history,

In Genesis, Moses recorded the beginning of created life, including the creation of man. He also recorded the beginning of sin and God's divine plan for bringing sinful man back to God.

Genesis also gives us the beginning of family life, languages, races,government, and nations. One specifically chosen nation, Israel, which began as a group of Hebrew slaves in Egypt, will be used in carrying out God's plan for man throughout the rest of the Bible.

Genesis tells of outstanding people such as Noah and Abraham who believed God under difficult circumstances. Their experience of faith helps us to have greater confidence in all of God's promises today.

Genesis is an exciting book and gives us the foundation for the rest of God's word.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments