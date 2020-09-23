Proverbs 15:3
Have you ever felt like everyone was looking at you? That can be an uncomfortable feeling. There’s a song that says, “the eyes of Texas are upon you” and I can just imagine how it would feel to have the whole state of Texas looking at me.
When King David of Israel was old and close to death, Queen Bathsheba came to talk to him about making their son Solomon the next King. In 1 Kings 1:20, Bathsheba said, “The eyes of Israel are upon thee.” The whole nation was watching to see if Solomon would be the next King. How would you feel if a whole nation were looking at you?
How would you feel if you knew God was watching you? Prov. 15:3 says that “The eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil and the good.” So God’s eyes are upon us all the time.
There will be a time when the eyes of the whole universe will be upon us, and that is in the judgement. Just imagine standing before God and all the people of all ages watching you while having your sins announced. That is frightening, but can be avoided. If our sins are covered by the blood of Jesus Christ then they are forgiven and forgotten and will not be brought up again.
Are your sins covered or will you have the eyes of everyone on you in the judgment?
