Peace of God
Phil. 4:7
Have you ever sat by the ocean watching the waves and feeling the breeze? Or have you stopped high on a mountain and enjoyed the scenery? Maybe a slow walk through the woods has been something you have enjoyed. All these experiences are peaceful, and calm, and often prescribed by doctors as a way to relax. Many people spend much time and money looking for some peace of mind and chance to get away from the pressures of everyday living and just relax.
But what if we can’t get to the ocean or mountains or just can’t get away for a vacation? Is there some other way to find some peace of mind? The Bible says that there is a way.
Phil. 4:7 says “the peace of God which passeth all understanding shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Paul is saying that we can have the peaceful, calm presence of God in our lives even though we live in a world of conflict and trouble. The way to have the peace of God is by receiving Jesus Christ into our lives. Jesus said that he would send the comforter or Holy Spirit to live in us always.
When the disciples were frightened in a storm at sea, Jesus spoke to the storm and said “peace, be still.” He also said “my peace I leave with you.” Do you have the peace of God in your life today? You can if you will receive Jesus Christ.
