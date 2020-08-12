Deut. 6:7
Have you ever wondered what we should be teaching children of this modern age? This is not a new question as Moses gave instructions for teaching children hundreds of years before Christ.
The Old Testament book of Deuteronomy continues the story of Israel’s traveling from slavery in Egypt to freedom in Canaan. The older generation died in the years of travel and the new generation would enter the Promised Land. Moses reviewed the law of God with the children, or new generation, reminding them of God’s commandments and encouraging them to teach their children also.
In Deut. 6:7, Moses said, “thou shalt teach them diligently unto they children and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down and when thou riseth up.”
Moses was saying that children, like adults, need to be taught God’s word along with other academics. God’s word answers the questions about life itself, about death, about life after death, and teaches us how to get along in this world. The Bible also teaches the value of learning, of wisdom and development of character. Children also need to learn that they are important, that God loves them, and that Jesus died on the cross to save them from the power and penalty of sin.
