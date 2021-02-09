Phil. 4:6
Most of us are guilty of worrying about some things from time to time. Many people are overcome with extreme worry or anxiety and become depressed o that even physical illness often results. Doctors have shown that worry can cause stomach problems, heart ailments, and high blood pressure, and that worry or stress can make other illnesses worse than they already are.
The Bible doesn't give an easy, quick cure for worry but it does give help. Phil. 4:6 says to, "Be careful or worried for nothing but by prayer and giving thanks make your request be known to God." It is helpful to give thanks even when there are problems and when things go wrong.
1 Peter 5:7 says that we can, "cast our cares or worries on God for he cares for you." hat is, we can let God take care of the things that we cannot handle ourselves.
Rom. 8:28 also says that all things work together for good for those who love God. Paul is saying that even the bad things that happen are working with other things that we may not see or understand but that God will use to make us more like Jesus Christ. Jesus also said that we will have problems in the world but to (*) "be of good cheer for I have overcome the world."
The Bible says that when we receive Jesus Christ into our lives we re adopted into God's family. As a member of the family, we can have confidence that God will take care of his children and supply our needs so that we do not need to worry.
* John 16:33
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.