The word Bible comes from a Latin word which means "the book." The Bible, or the Book, is God's written revelation of himself to mankind. The central theme of the Bible is the teachings, the example, and the everlasting love of Gd's son, Jesus Christ.
The Bible contains 66 books, or divisions, written by 40 authors over about 1,600 years. It is divided into 2 section: 39 books of the Old Testament and 27 books of the New Testament.
The Old Testament, or Old Covenant, is the agreement God made with mankind about his relationship to God before the coming of Jesus. The New Testament, or New Covenant, is the agreement God made with mankind about his relationship with God after the coming of Jesus Christ.
The Bible tells us God's plan for mankind from the Creation until the end of time. It teaches us God's standards of right and wrong, tells us how to make peace with God, and gives us practical wisdom and principles for daily living.
The Bible is the only book that claims to be the inspired word of God and is the only book that will endure forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.