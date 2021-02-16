The word Bible comes from a Latin word which means "the book." The Bible, or the Book, is God's written revelation of himself to mankind. The central theme of the Bible is the teachings, the example, and the everlasting love of Gd's son, Jesus Christ.

The Bible contains 66 books, or divisions, written by 40 authors over about 1,600 years. It is divided into 2 section: 39 books of the Old Testament and 27 books of the New Testament.

The Old Testament, or Old Covenant, is the agreement God made with mankind about his relationship to God before the coming of Jesus. The New Testament, or New Covenant, is the agreement God made with mankind about his relationship with God after the coming of Jesus Christ. 

The Bible tells us God's plan for mankind from the Creation until the end of time. It teaches us God's standards of right and wrong, tells us how to make peace with God, and gives us practical wisdom and principles for daily living.

The Bible is the only book that claims to be the inspired word of God and is the only book that will endure forever.

