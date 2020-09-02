Esther 4:14
The Old Testament book of Esther is the story of a young Jewish woman’s courage and determination to save her people at the risk of her own life. When jealous politicians succeeded in getting a death sentence passed on all the Jews, Esther went to the King to plead for her people. Her uncle persuaded her that this could be the very reason why God had allowed her to be in the prominent place that she held, saying, “who knoweth whether thou art to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
Have you ever wondered why God has placed you where you are? God may have a purpose for your life that you aren’t even aware of at this time. There may be a reason for what is happening, and when the time is right, you may understand God’s purpose for you. Although the circumstances of your life may be frightening or discouraging like the story of Esther, the Bible tells us that (*) “all things work together for good for them that love God.”
Esther’s story should remind us to trust God with the control of our lives and let him lead us one day at a time.
* Rom. 8:28
