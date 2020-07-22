Judges 16:21

Samson was one of the best known of the judges of Israel. His parents had dedicated him to God with vows when he was a child. Because of these vows, God had given him unusual physical strength which he used in fighting enemies of Israel.

However, Samson was foolish and did not keep the vows to God. As a result, he lost his strength and his eyesight, and was a slave to the Philistines. He died while still young, and did not achieve the great victories that he might have had.

Samson’s tragic story should remind us that it is still important to teach children to dedicate their lives to God at an early age. We must also remember that God expects us to keep the vows or promises that we make to him. God is not obligated to give us the physical strength that he gave Samson, but he has promised to lead us thru life and give us victory over our enemy Satan.

