1 Kings 12:8
If you were to want some good advice to help you in major decision in life, would you go to a young person or to an older person? Many times we think that older people are not really aware of what is happening and that they just don’t understand what the rest of us are going through.
The Bible tells about a young man who rejected the advice of older men, and listened to men his own age. 1 King 12:8 says that, “Rehoboam forsook the counsel of the old men and consulted with the young men that were grown up with him.”
Solomon’s son, Rehoboam, had become King and was deciding whether to lighten or increase the taxes. The old men advised that if he would be kinder to the people, they would be more loyal to him. But Rehoboam listened to the young men who said to make their taxes even heavier. As a result of listening to the young men, Rehoboam caused a civil war and split the nation into Judah and Israel, and both nations were eventually conquered.
This story should remind us that older people are able to give good advice, and that we should respect their wisdom. The Bible also teaches that we should give double honor to those older people who have been faithful to God and involved in his work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.