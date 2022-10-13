Death Is Final, So Embrace the Day

I watched my father take his last breath last week.
By the time you read this, our family will be traveling home for the funeral services.
Roscoe “Nick” Talmadge Layton III, 81, had a loving family and a good life.
I’ve written about death many times over a long career.
As a reporter, I’ve been to a few car accident scenes before police have had a chance to cover the body with a white sheet.
Other times, I’ve had to write about the grieving family of someone who was killed, whether by accident or on purpose. I remember how a mourning wife shared memories of her husband who was killed in Iraq. They had a small child who will grow up without knowing his father.
I attended the family’s funeral service and saw the mother/wife crying when she accepted the American flag that had been folded into a triangle.
Another time, I was led into a room at a state park to interview a mother who didn’t know whether her son was dead or alive. He fell into some rough rapids – total accident.
Moments before I spoke to his mother, the Park ranger had informed her that the mission was no longer a rescue mission, but search and recovery.
When the woman saw me – the press – she suddenly understood and accepted that her son was dead. It was a heartbreaking interview that still haunts to this day. Inconsolable, she cried as she spoke; hugged me too – which made my eyes tear up and my voice strain with emotion as we talked about her son.
All these stories and happenings should’ve prepared me for my father’s slow death. However, I was still in shock and grief stricken as I saw the life drain away from my father over the course of about four days.
Dad had a stroke about two weeks ago. When we visited that weekend after the stroke, he could talk somewhat so we told him we loved him. We didn’t expect that to be our final goodbye because people recover from strokes these days.
Later, the doctors informed us that he had cancer, which had spread all over his body – time was short. My mother, Dad’s wife of 54 years, was inconsolable. She made her peace with Dad, but was not ready to see the end.
My younger brother did his tour of duty too, but had to return to DC before Dad died. He was there this week consoling my mother in person and to begin funeral planning.
I didn’t want Dad to die alone.
To be able to endure Dad’s final days, I needed my 14-year-old son Robert who without which, I don’t think I could’ve faced what was to come. Robert is strong, mature beyond his years.
Though Dad was mostly unconscious and sleeping his last days on earth, sometimes his eyes would open as we talked to him. I knew Dad could hear me. When I was holding Dad’s hand, he would grip my hand as I told him how much I loved him – that’s how I knew he was listening.
Each night when we left the hospital late, my son and I said a prayer. Mornings, we felt a small blessing when he was alive – that he didn’t die alone in the middle of the night.
Wednesday evening as I was finishing the last bit of work on the Vinton-Jackson Courier, I knew Dad’s time was very short. After my son and I watched Dad’s last breath, we sat in silence for a few moments. Dad went peacefully in his sleep. He didn’t die alone. My son and I kissed him on the head and said our final goodbyes.
More than ever, the whole experience makes me realize the importance of life.
I encourage anyone reading this column not to take time for granted, but instead to embrace the day and spending time with loved ones.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
