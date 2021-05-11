It’s that time of year again when high school seniors say “farewell” to the structure they have come to know to embark on a new adventure in their young lives.
Seniors at Jackson, Oak Hill, Vinton County and Wellston will be walking across the stage to each receive their high school diplomas thus closing one chapter in their lives to begin another.
Oak Hill seniors will graduate on Friday, May 14, while Vinton County will graduate on May 21, and Jackson and Wellston seniors graduate the following Friday on May 28.
Many students will go off to college, some will get a job and start working right away, while others choose to serve our great country through the military.
Everyone has a different path to walk, however, many students have graduated from high school long before this current graduating class of seniors, so some helpful advice is always something worth listening to.
I asked the following question on my news personality Facebook page, “If you could give area graduating seniors any advice for life, what would it be?”
Below are some of the answers that I received from members of the community.
Michael Williams: "The greatest test of your character will be revealed in what it takes to make you quit. You may be impressive for how you start but you’ll be remembered by how you finish."
Paul Davis: "Stay true to yourself and family. Remember where you came from. When you think it couldn't get worse, remember there is someone out there that's worse off than you. Never say I can't. Never quit."
Leon Bunnell: "Life is full of ups and downs. Do not let the failures you have in life define you let them refine you. Iron gets stronger when it is put into the fire. Hard times and failures will make you stronger if you learn from them."
Luke Scott: "Don’t pay much attention to advice or others opinions. If they had all the answers they would be doing it themselves. Follow your heart and passions."
Jason Stephens: "Smile, and be nice to other people."
Charlie Hudson: "The dreams you have today will evolve with age, what you plan for your future is likely not the path you will take. The important things are to be happy in what you do, giving others respect will return ten fold and be true yourself. It's your life, no one else's."
Michelle Ann Manring: "Always choose to be kind. Remember you choose how you react, and you never know what someone is going through. Try hard to be early, take notes, and smile. Remember when you get your feelings hurt at work or at home that the way you respond will lead the situation. You have one life, so does everybody else. Your choices are half chance, so are everybody else’s. You may have had it hard or easy but you don’t know what others have been through in their walk of life, let’s be kind with those walking alongside us."
Kimberly S. Spangler-Milliken: "Be honest and true - a black mark on your name can never be erased. Honesty and integrity are the best policy."
Ginny Hinze Terry: "Always stop to help another person. There is ALWAYS TIME to help another human being!"
Byrd Manring: "Give yourself a chance to enjoy your youth and prepare yourself for less stressful self advancement."
A special thanks goes out to all those readers who responded to my question and gave advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.