Editor at The Vinton-Jackson Courier
When I first started as editor at The Courier, I knew nothing of Appalachia Ohio. Having never lived farther south than Columbus, moving here was a whole new experience. I learned so much about the people and your triumphs. I have never seen a community so determined and hard working. You have all truly inspired me.
It is with a heavy heart that I tell you, dear readers, that I will be moving on from The Courier to a new position as editor at The Athens Messenger. This isn’t a goodbye by any means but more of a see you later. I can’t begin to thank you all enough for welcoming me in and making me feel like an honorary member of the community.
I leave you all in the very capable hands of new editor, Will Meyer. He is ready to hit the ground running and keep the legacy of The Courier alive. I can’t wait to see what impact he makes at the paper and in the county.
Thank you to everyone who has made my experience at The Courier a positive one. From the Commissioners and Terri Fetherolf to Chief Heaton, Mayor Hammond, Jeri Ann Bentley and the entire VCHD staff, you have all made me feel so welcome in Vinton County. I came in a fish out of water but have truly learned to swim. You all do such amazing work for the community and I am eternally grateful for being given the opportunity to share that work with our readers.
Thank you for the countless people who were willing to speak with me about the county and its goings on. I would not be where I am today without your kindness, generosity, and love for your community.
To the readers, thank you for giving me the chance to be your editor. In my time here I have grown as a journalist, an editor, and as a person. I will always be a strong advocate for Vinton County and will never forget my time here and the lessons you have all taught me. Keep fighting, Vinton County. I’ll always be rooting for you.
