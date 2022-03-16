Thursday will be my last day as your editor. Thank you for the memories, the experience and the stories. I hope I did right by you.
When I took this job in July, I was grateful to continue working in Southeast Ohio. Previously, I worked at a student publication called The New Political at Ohio University covering Athens County.
Thank you to all the folks who welcomed me into the community. I’m going to miss working with Terri Fetherolf and the Vinton County Commissioners and the folks from McArthur and Hamden councils. Thank you all for the kindness you’ve shown me; none of this would have been possible without you nor the private citizens of Vinton County.
Truthfully, I don’t know what’s next for The Courier. After Thursday, myself and Sports Editor
Brock Netter, the only two writers left, will no longer work here. The Courier has existed in some form in Vinton County for 50 years as of 2021, with a staff that has only shrunk over time.
The experience I gained here was invaluable and eye-opening, and though my time here was short, I hope in some way I lived up to my predecessors and made an impact in your community. Please keep fighting; keep making your voices heard.
