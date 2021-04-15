Back on March 10, I began my journey towards immunity with my first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. I felt it was important to track my progress and share it with readers in the hopes of encouraging others to do the same.
As a type one diabetic, the virus has always been a huge concern for me. Many of those hospitalized were fellow diabetics and I was terribly afraid of getting sick. Illnesses have a tendency to cause my blood sugar to go out of whack on top of the added danger this specific virus brings.
Four weeks later, I was back at Christ Community Wesleyan Church for my second dose. The appointment had been scheduled for me in advance at my first dose making the process extremely easy. Nurse Jason was even on hand to give me my second shot.
In all honesty, the following day was rough. As a former collegiate rugby player, the soreness was a familiar one but unwelcome considering it didn’t stem from a typically entertaining activity. I worked from home that day, making sure to hydrate accordingly and take ibuprofen for the body aches.
By the next day, I was right as rain. Some soreness lingered in my left arm from the shot but nothing unbearable. I came back into the office, excited to be a few weeks away from completing the journey.
All in all, once I became eligible for the vaccine and got my appointment scheduled, it was smooth sailing. The most difficult part was finding an available appointment. This was to be expected with demand for the vaccine at a high and new groups being considered for the shot.
With mobile vaccine clinics coming to Vinton County, I strongly encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated. It is the fastest way back to the normalcy we all crave. We can beat this virus if we all work together.
