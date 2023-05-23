Editor's Note: This is the valedictorian speech from delivered May 19 at Vinton County High School.
If you were to google right now what the hardest year of high school is, most results would say junior year, but I have a different answer in mind.
To me, the hardest year of high school is without a doubt senior year. Not because of rigorous classes or daunting tests, but because of the fact that it is your final year. From the very beginning Senior year has an air of finality.
It is a year of lasts. Your last football game, the last school dance, last club meeting, last practice, the last year that you will spend with the classmates you have grown up with.
With this looming closure of a chapter in mind, I knew that I wanted to take my speech in a little bit of a different direction. I want all of the graduates to do me a favor, I promise it's nothing too hard. I want you to look around at all of your classmates surrounding you.
I want you to look at your best friends, your crushes, the kids who sat two tables down from you at lunch,
that person who is the reason you made it through that math class. I want you to look around at all the people you have shared the halls with during these past four years and I want you to smile.
I want you to smile at these people who have made an impact, no matter how small, because who knows if our class will ever be gathered together ever again.
As the famous quote by Dr. Suess goes, “don’t cry because it's over, smile because it happened”. Smile because you got to have pizza parties and field trips with these people. Smile because of the times when long bus rides or seating charts gave you new friends.
Smile for every time you have walked into your favorite teacher's classroom, for every time your favorite lunch was on the menu, for every time you forgot all of the pressure of being a teenager in high school and just enjoyed it.
Smile because my speech is almost over and not ten minutes long like so many of you were worried about.
But before I do finish I want to give out a few thank you’s. Of course, I want to thank my family for loving and supporting me in every way and the teachers who have been additional guiding hands and needed pushes during my high school journey.
Additionally, I want to thank every guest in attendance tonight for helping get your graduate to this point. Most importantly, along with congratulations, I also want to extend a thank you to the graduates in front of me.
I want to thank the groups of friends I would overhear laughing, even though I didn’t know what at. I want to thank the kids who came to football, basketball, and volleyball games who made the student section somewhere worth being.
I want to thank the girls who I would pass in the hallway and think “wow, I really like her shoes”, the groups of boys I would overhear making impromptu plans for after school, the kids who would go all out for spirit days, and especially all the student drivers for never hitting my car. I want to thank every single student in front of me, because you all made my high school experience what it was.
From my very best friends, to students I only ever had a class or two with, to those I never even had a conversation with, all of you here played a part in making memories that I will take with me forever.
So as you leave here today I want you to not only look excitedly towards the future, but also look fondly behind you at all the moments that led you to where you are now, and hopefully, find something to smile about.
Trista Dunn plans to attend Wright State University to study biology and become an Animal Scientist.
