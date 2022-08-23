From the Hayloft: A year with no answers

One year.
A lot of things can happen in 365 days.
New beginnings, tragic endings and everything in between.
A year ago this week, the United States withdrew their presence in Afghanistan.
As a military maneuver, it was without a doubt, the biggest cluster the United States had seen, since Vietnam. Not only were hundreds of Americans left behind, but thousands and thousands of nationals who had worked with our government, putting their lives and their families at risk for simply associating with Americans at any time in the last two decades.
This ranges from something as simple as teachers who had the audacity to educate girls, to bakers, construction workers, interpreters, tradesmen, guides, and so forth.
No one who worked with the United States is exempt from this list. And there is a list. Left behind, along with trillions of dollars of top- grade military equipment.
The fall of Kabul was basically the biggest lottery day the Taliban could ever have dreamt. Not only did they gain modern military and medical resources, the leaders of the Taliban also gained a list of “traitors.”
Approximately 240,000 of them, and their locations. Most hold green cards promising a new life under a much less brutal regime.
Some have managed to escape to other countries to start anew. Others are in hiding, and many, many more have simply “disappeared.”
The girls who once so eagerly sat in a classroom, learning to read, about history and mathematics have entered in marriage, some forcibly, often to men many years older than they. These women who dreamt of being teachers, engineers and doctors now have their entire lives ruled by men who live by a brutal creed.
There are also a dozen families wanting answers regarding the deaths of family members, military personnel who died during the sloppy evacuation. They were promised an investigation and answers. So far, there has been silence from the Commander in Chief.
No response why this bungled evacuation took placed despite advice from top military leaders and strategists. No answers on how the remaining Americans are to be evacuated. It’s almost as if it is a dirty piece of history best forgotten and swept under the rug. Or because it has no value or importance to the individuals responsible or in charge.
People want answers. Families deserve to know why their son/daughter/daddy died. They died a valiant death, living sacrifices so others could escape.
It would be nice to see someone in our so “leadership” have the courage to honor them with the truth of why their death occurred with a thorough investigation.
They deserve that much.
As does the rest of America.
