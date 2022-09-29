From the Hayloft: Beyond Scary

Someone asked me the other day if we were going to decorate our place for Halloween.
With mutant pumpkin vines taking over our front yard, and a ridiculous number of spiders spinning webs all over the place. I kind of feel like we already have that creepy ambiance.
I sallied forth the other day to check out the early selection of candy for Halloween and about had sticker shock. I couldn’t believe the cost of candy. I had already decided to buy candy that I don’t care for in order to help me not indulge, which unfortunately for our neighbor kids pretty much narrows it down to Necco wafers and anything with coconut. Once the neighbors hear about this, their kids will probably want to skip our house.
Recent new stories, however, has raised concerns about safety this season. Most recently, the influx of rainbow fentanyl. A deadly painkiller, this synthetic opioid is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30-50 times more powerful than heroin. In the last year the United States has seen a huge uptick in fentanyl deaths, due to enormous amounts of this drug, reputed to be created in China and transported over our border by criminal elements or unwitting “mules.”
It only takes 2-3 milligrams, such a teeny amount, to kill a person depending on their size and tolerance as well as the purity of the drug. In 2021, 11,201 pounds of fentanyl was seized by Customs and Border Protection. This is enough to kill every person in the United States – seven times.
It’s horrifying when you also factor in what slipped over the border without detection. To make it even worse, is how some forms of the drug is presented. To differentiate, the fentanyl from crystal meth, (because you don’t want your illegal drug merchandise confused), enterprising drug dealers are tinting the fentanyl before forming it into pill forms or cutting into small disks for sale. To the unwary, it looks like – a sweet tart or pixie stick dust. And they packed in candy boxes. Let that sink in.
Any like anything else, it is finding it’s way into schools. The Drug Enforcement Administration stated; “it is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults, and we are working to defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”
I shudder to think how such a poisonous commodity could devastate a playground in short order. I never thought I would have to talk to our son about such a possibility before he can even read. I read about two students in the Canton area, bright, outgoing, smart children who ate what they thought was a treat from a classmate: and went to the morgue instead of home that night. My heart aches for those families.
Until our country’s “leaders” decide our children’s future are worthy enough to protect, we as a community need to be vigilant and proactive. We need to report suspicious activity which is criminal and predatory. We need to do more than just saying no, and we had better not be dumb enough to believe “not around here.”
So yes, Halloween is coming, and it is creepy and spooky, but it is not even close to being the scariest thing around.
A longtime newspaper columnist for various newspapers, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com
