Once up on a time, we were told that if we worked hard, paid our bills, and socked some money away, we would achieve the American dream. Part of that dream would include home ownership.
Whether that was a custom-made house, one ordered as a kit from Sears Roebuck and Company, or a cobbled together structure which started out as a log cabin, having that bit of real estate was proof you had “arrived.”
Today, it’s not terribly different. People still strive for their piece of the American pie. Whether it is a condo, a house, or a mobile home, having that ownership is important and a source of pride.
I remember when I bought my property. The elation at finally being able to live near my parents and out of the city again was soon diminished by the trauma of the closing on that property. Seriously.
I had eight closing dates. I kid you not. It was the worst experience of repeated miscommunication I ever went through. The first time, it was because I wasn’t told to bring a check to the closing. The next six times, the title company had the closing set up, I took a day off from work, then waited in the lobby for an hour or so, only to be told a version of “we don’t have all the paper-work and someone should have called you.”
It was at this point when I felt a deep understanding and appreciation (maybe some jealousy) of how Bill Baxter would morph into the Incredible Hulk and begin smashing things. Since the home was a “repo property”, the whole process should have only taken a few weeks. It took almost four months.
All my furniture was stored in my parents’ garage, and I found myself crawling through the boxes trying to find clothing and other items I needed as the seasons changed. I was not happy.
I had done everything right. I had worked two jobs to pay off my student loans early, paid off the few credit cards I had, and paid off my car. I had busted my butt and denied myself a lot of things to develop decent credit. The house loan went through easily, and I had the contractor lined up to do the required updates, I was ready.
By closing number four, I was becoming frustrated and frankly, angry over the hoops I was being forced to jump through. I could only imagine what my reaction would have been if anyone had informed me at that point that because I had done everything necessary to achieve my dream, I also got to pay extra $60 a month for the next 30 years so that someone who did not make the same sacrifices as I did, can also buy a home.
I would have probably morphed into the Incredible Hulk-ett. At the very least, there would have been some very choice words being shared with everyone in the room.
This loan level price adjustment matrix , which should be called the “screw you for succeeding tax” is going to be levied on every new home buyer starting next week. It will also impact individuals who have an adjustable mortgage. We get to subsidize high risk loan applicants who are applying for a mortgage through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
No matter, we had to scrimp for several years to scrape up a down payment, contribute work equity into our homes and purchase a home smaller than what we originally wanted, because it was the only path to ownership. We get to help finance someone else’s home.
Was ANYONE in Washington D.C. awake and sober during the 2007-2008’s when the government forced banks to lower their requirements for home mortgages? Thousands and thousands of people became first time homeowners which was the goal, but additionally, thousands of mortgages were defaulted on just a few years later.
You could open the newspaper just about any day and find a dozen homes in our small community for sale as “as is” properties, most abandoned and need of repairs since the exiting homeowners would often destroy the home on their way out. Since many of those home loans were also backed through the Federal Government, we got to pay “help” pay for those defaults too.
This is just another tax, targeting middle- and lower-class individuals and families. Another tax which we had no say about, was levied upon us by the Federal Housing Administration. Does the phrase “taxation without representation” mean anything to those meatheads? How, is this fair or appropriate? What authority do they have to force this form of fiscal discrimination onto anyone?
According to the White House, only 25 percent of homebuyers with FHA loans are people of color. Black and Hispanic people on average have fewer savings to use as a down payment and tend to have lower credit scores. This LLPA, being rolled out next week, will close the gap by compensating for the reduction in borrowing fees by raising the costs of borrowers with higher credit scores, who tend to be white.
Why are we rewarding those who accrue debt and don’t pay their bills with cheaper loans? The people who will be hardest hit with this are middle class families – you know the demographic our government promised to not increase taxes upon. Oh wait – it’s not a tax- it’s a fee. Big difference, apparently except when you write the check.
Somehow, it seems like the American Dream is becoming more of a distant dream for many people, especially the ones who work the hardest for that goal.
