I came across a bit of interesting information the other day. Congressional Research breaks down the salaries and perks of our national elected officials.
Our elected officials receive a base pay of $174,000. Majority and minority leaders receive $193,000. Nice bank if you can get it. But, wait, there’s more.
In addition to their salary, each official is provided an allowance between 1.75 to 2 million for staff. Now of course, they must have an office. Thank goodness they also receive a $3.8 – 6 million personal expense account which includes furnishings and office equipment – purchased from a pre-approved list of vendors. In case you are wondering there is also a budget of $40,000 to furnish an office in their home district.
Our feckless leaders also receive outstanding health coverage with 72% of their premiums automatically covered. After five years of service, members automatically qualify for lifetime health insurance as well as a pension and their social security benefits.
Additional rewards:
• Free parking the Washington DC airport.
• Access to a taxpayer subsidized gym, a member of the house would pay $20 a month of this service.
• The Senate Hair Care Shop, a huge convenience for members, since it is important for our representative to be well groomed, provides cuts and care for $20. It’s a shame the facility has operated on a deficit of nearly $100,00 a year since 1997.
• Did you know there is a subway in Washington DC dedicated to this elite group of lawmakers and their minions? Do not worry, it’s our taxes paying for the tab for this convenience.
For true poshness, keep in mind, there a 2 million budget to pay for elevator doormen. Yep, someone to push buttons in an elevator, apparently a task deemed too challenging once a person is in office. I know I always wanted to have my hard earned funds pay for something this important.
Don’t think these are all the bonuses they get; these groups of lawmakers have excluded themselves from some laws.
They are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, as well as Safety and Health investigatory subpoenas.
The also have protections from against retaliations from whistleblowers. Interesting, that.
Also interesting is there is a dedicated settlement fund for workplace disputes. From 1977-2020 there were payouts of 17.6 million for 275 cases. But don’t worry, no lawmakers were harmed in these cases, after all, we are picking up those tabs.
Is it no wonder that the people who live in this cushy bubble has trouble balancing a budget and recognizing what is a priority with funding? Border security obviously is important, at least for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia and Oman who is receiving money to keep their countries safe, yet there was not a bit spent to secure our own borders.
We also sent buckets of money to Ukraine with no accountability for where and how those funds are used. And why wouldn’t we give the Internal Revenue Service a $79 billion dollar slush fund? What could possibly go wrong with that? Millions of dollars to study salmon? Really?
The truly frustrating thing about these irresponsible spending, is that we are borrowing money to pay for all of it.
I would propose that we make some changes to the lifestyles of our leaders. First off, each one would receive and income equivalent to medium income of their state residents. They can shop for furnishings at Big Sandy like the rest of us and office equipment can be re-used. Desks and file cabinets tend to be sturdy and last a long time if taken care. They can start dining at Applebees and Tumbleweed instead the post $100/plate restaurants with Michelin Star Ratings.
They can relearn how to live with one house, and within the funds they have – instead of the funds of their neighbors, families and community members. Maybe then they will remember this is real money which impact the lives of real people.
If this doesn’t work, then maybe we put yard signs in front of their homes proclaiming “I spent 1.7 TRILLION dollars of your dollars”, after all if you are going to do something, you might as well own it.
A longtime newspaper columnist, Sarah Roush may be reached at fromthehayloft@yahoo.com
