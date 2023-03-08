Give Up Smoking

Dr. Susan Crapes

Prior to the pandemic, demographic surveys showed that approximately 20% of Vinton County residents smoked. During the COVID-19 years, that percentage rose to about 30%. The county population is about 13,000. The number of smokers rose from about 2600 people to 3900 folks in 2 years. (Data Sources; County Roadmaps and Rankings) This is a big number.


Dr. Susan Crapes is the medical director for the Vinton County Health Department. 

