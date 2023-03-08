Give Up Smoking

Prior to the pandemic, demographic surveys showed that approximately 20% of Vinton County residents smoked. During the COVID-19 years, that percentage rose to about 30%. The county population is about 13,000. The number of smokers rose from about 2600 people to 3900 folks in 2 years. (Data Sources; County Roadmaps and Rankings) This is a big number.
The pandemic brought stress to many areas of life. People often cite stress as a reason for smoking. At best, smoking is a temporary fix for stress. It doesn’t take very long before the smoker notices an increase in stress due to effects of nicotine and inhaled products of combustion, that is, the actual burning cigarette. The person may feel nausea, stomach pain, dizziness, headache, or irregular heartbeats. The person may also experience shortness of breath with exertion, decreased taste and smell, sore throat or cough.
There may occur the feeling of anxiety and concern about when and where is the next opportunity to smoke. Long-term effects of smoking are well known. Some are heart and vascular disease, lung disease, several types of cancer, cosmetic changes, and others. Everyone thinks they will quit before any serious consequences occur. The truth is, serious changes occur before people notice them.
I hope people will re-examine the smoking habit in this new season of Spring, as the COVID illness has waned. Chances of a long, healthy life are decreased if one smokes. Think about choosing a quit date. Prepare for it by getting support from your physician and/or the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line, 1-800-784-8669. The Quit Line can help with support, some free nicotine substitutes, and follow-up.
Take a stand! Deny yourself permission to smoke! Use nicotine substitutes for as long as needed. And/or your physician can prescribe a safe inhaled nicotine substitute. Find alternatives for the hand movements and other habitual actions associated with smoking. The habit and need can be broken. You will feel better physically almost immediately.
People in recovery often turn to smoking for comfort. But the physical harm from smoking can interfere with the body’s recovery from other substances. There is evidence over the last 13 years to suggest that many people do better in recovery efforts when they have also quit smoking.
So, if you are stabilized and working on recovery, consider smoking cessation also. Use nicotine substitutes as long as necessary. Vaping products may not be good substitutes unless purity can be guaranteed.
Here is the end of the preaching. Smoking tears down the body. People can quit. They will feel better, look better, be a good example to others, and feel a sense of accomplishment. Best wishes to you for your health!
The Vinton County Health Department currently has a Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Grant funded by The Ohio Department of Health if you have any questions or would like resources on how to stop smoking call Cassie Carver, RN at 740-596-5233.
Dr. Susan Crapes is the medical director for the Vinton County Health Department.
