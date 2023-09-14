Grammar Guy: Tipsy truth behind alcohol idioms

Curtis Honeycutt

The 1950s were a wild time. Everything was in black and white, there weren’t any footprints on the moon and no one had even heard of Taylor Swift. Can you imagine what that must have been like?


  

Curtis Honeycutt is a wildly popular syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments