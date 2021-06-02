To the Editor,
As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end for many, long-term care communities still feel its effects. Our residents are safe and healthy, and we’re proud of the work our staff has done over the past 15 months to stop the virus in its tracks. However, United Church Homes and long-term care organizations across the state are struggling due to a lack of resources. We need the Ohio Legislature to protect our seniors and fully fund rebasing in the state budget.
At United Church Homes, owner of the Four Winds Community in Jackson, we go beyond care to fulfill our mission of providing abundant life to our residents. We seek to enrich the lives of those we serve through compassion, innovation, and community. Our senior living services provide a safety net for a vulnerable population. I’m calling on our leaders in the Statehouse to join us in making that safety net strong.
Reverend Kenneth V. Daniel, President and CEO of United Church Homes
