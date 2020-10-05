To the editor,
I am writing this letter in support of Randy Dupree for Probate Juvenile Judge. I’ve known Randy for years and he is an experienced, fair, ethical, and impartial person. He already knows the system because he already works for Probate Juvenile Department. We have a good Judge now in Judge Michael. We also have two other good Judge and Prosecutor so let’s put a man in who would do a good job right off.
I don’t think Justin Skaggs would be good because we need someone that could take right over.
Marvin Ross
Jackson, Ohio
