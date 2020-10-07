Editor, The Courier:

I would like to say a big thank you for the Vinton County Highway Department for the good job they have done on Lake Road, putting in a much needed culvert and paving. Good job, guys!

Sincerely,

Shirley M. Simmons

Vinton County resident

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments