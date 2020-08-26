Editor, The Courier:
We would like to recognize all the people who were involved in any day with the different summer food programs offered around Vinton County this year. The blessing boxes are truly helpful to a lot of people. We also enjoy putting food in the Hamden and Zaleski sites. These are sponsored by Project Feed-VC. The mini libraries, too, provided books for the kids. Other organizations we want to show our appreciation to are: St. Francis Evangelization Center and C.A.R.E. United Methodist Outreach, for their drive-thru commodity pick-up every two weeks, plus the food boxes given out once a month to families.
The other one is the meals, snacks, and fruits and vegetables given to Vinton County students each week from the schools. These were all tremendous helps to our families and all the other families in Vinton County. We were all so blessed by the First Christian Church in McArthur, St. Francis Evangelization Center, C.A.R.E. United Methodist Outreach in McArthur, and the Methodist Church in Zaleski for passing out school supplies to the students in Vinton County. If we missed anyone, we are truly sorry.
The staff and volunteers of these programs worked tirelessly doing all these projects. They have given their time through the COVID-19 pandemic, the heat, and all other weather-related days. We want to personally thank each one of them for their love and dedication of helping the people in Vinton County this summer.
They are all very special people and we truly appreciate all they have done for all of our families. They were blessed by helping all of us, but, we were the ones that were blessed by them, for their love, friendship, and smiles each time we picked our things up. Again, thank you all for the big and little things that were done for all of our families.
Love and prayers,
Linda McKibben and family; Kyle McKibben and family; Jean Jackson and family; Tosa Broome and family; Allen Molihan
