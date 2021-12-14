After a year of challenges and uncertainties, Ohioans deserve the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance. Unfortunately, about 750,000 Ohioans did not have health insurance coverage in 2019. Insurance reduces cost barriers for preventive services, including well-child visits, immunizations, and enables individuals with chronic conditions to access the services they need.
The federal health insurance marketplace (healthcare.gov) is now open, and Get Covered Ohio Navigators are available to help. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks in partnership with the Washington-Morgan Community Action has trained navigators available who can walk individuals through every step in the enrollment process at no charge. Services are offered in-person, online and by phone and in multiple languages.
Additionally, law changes from the American Rescue Plan Act mean that more people qualify for financial help and premiums are more affordable than ever. For example, a family with a pregnant mom, spouse, and a four-year-old child living in Jackson or Vinton County, with an annual income of $60,000 can get a plan for as low as $86 per month, or a 55-year-old couple with the same income could get a plan for as low as $134 per month. Households with lower incomes can find even more affordable plans.
But don’t wait! Enroll by December 15 for coverage beginning January 1 to kick off the year with a healthy start. If you or if someone you know needs health insurance, call 833-628-4467 or visit GetCoveredOhio.org.
Zach Reat, Director of Health Initiatives for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.