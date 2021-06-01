Editor, The Courier:
Four Vinton County FFA students earned the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification during the 2020-21 school year: Jenna Coleman, Zackery Faught, Madison Hammond, and Cruz Rodriguez.
The Ohio AgriBusiness Association provides an industry-recognized, agribusiness credential that verifies high school student expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness and production systems. To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in a career-technical agricultural program and complete four required courses, where they are engaged in learning and applying technical skills in foundational agricultural concepts.
Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) , a student project that involves real world agricultural activities done by students outside of the planned classroom and laboratory time, are also integral in attaining the OABA credential. A student’s SAE must be an entrepreneurial, placement or research-driven project pertaining to the agriculture industry with at least 500 hours of documented project work.
For more information about the Ohio AgriBusiness Association student credential, including requirements and past recipients, visit their website at www.oaba.net/student_credential.
Rashel Fallon
of McArthur
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.