Editor, The Courier:
Richard Bryan Callebs, Jr. graduated from Ohio University on December 12th, 2020 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Education specializing in Integrated Social Studies for Grades 7-12 along with a Minor in Political Science. Bryan is a graduate of the Wellston High School Class of 2015 and was a four year member of the Marching 110, Ohio University’s internationally acclaimed marching band.
In addition to the many football games, tailgating activities, and alumni events at Peden Stadium in Athens, Bryan played in halftime shows for Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns games, traveled to Alabama and Texas with the Ohio Bobcats for post-season bowl games, performed on national television in New York City at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and traveled to Europe with the Marching 110 as part of an international studies program. The band toured France and England and performed a tribute at the American Military Cemetery in Normandy overlooking Omaha Beach, home of the World War II Allied invasion on D-Day.
Bryan was active in a number of campus organizations at Ohio University including a future teachers group, the Pep Band and Alumni Band, and Tau Beta Sigma, a Greek organization for students with music interests. Bryan had mentoring and student teaching assignments at Gahanna, Meigs Eastern, Vinton County, and Jackson High School. He was a past winner of the American Legion’s Americanism award and is an Eagle Scout from Wellston Troop 5057. He is a member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Wellston. Bryan’s career goal is to teach history or civics at the high school level.
