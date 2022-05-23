Votto Still Bangs
By now, if you are a Reds fan, you certainly have heard the term “Votto Still Bangs.” On May 22, in the 8th inning, Joseph Daniel Votto made sure to keep this statement true, as he knocked his first home run of the year to win the game for the Reds. The 38-year-old Canadian can definitely still hit the ball, despite the worst start to a season in his career. While Votto “downplayed” his excitement, I was so happy to see him hit a home run in Canada to win a game, as this may be the last time he gets to play there. I am looking forward to the resurgence of Joey Votto this year, as there is no doubt in my mind that he turns his season around.
Bright Future Ahead
While this season has been more than disappointing through the middle of May, there is a lot of young talent to be excited for in the years to come. Players like Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Alexis Diaz, Tyler Stephenson, Jonathan India, Matt Mclain, Brandon Williamson, Elly Da La Cruz, Chase Petty, Austin Hendrick, Graham Ashcraft, and Jose Barrero are the future of the success of this ball club.
We have been fortunate enough to see many of these young stars play and I am looking forward to watching the debuts continue this year and in the upcoming years. The most recent debut was from the 24 year old right hander, Graham Ashcraft. Ashcraft had a solid outing, although he did show some control issues in his 4.1 innings pitched. Ashcraft displayed a lot of movement on his off-speed pitches and can pitch near the 100 mph mark with his fastball.
Stephenson Magic
While Tyler Stephenson has had some injury issues this year, his time on the field has shown just how mature the 25-year-old baseball player is. Tyler is leading the league in many categories for catchers, such as batting average (.303) and On Base Percentage (.357). He has thrown numerous amounts of players out attempting to steal second and I think playing behind Barnhart and learning from the former gold glove winner benefited Tyler greatly. If there is one safe jersey to buy as a Reds fan, I think Tyler is a good choice, as good batting catchers are extremely rare to find.
Upcoming
As of May 23, the Reds are currently still in last place at 12-28. Cincinnati is 13.5 games behind the first place Brewers and 4.5 games behind their next opponent, the Chicago Cubs. The Reds have a 4 game series against the Cubs followed by a three-game series at home against the Giants as well. If Cincinnati can manage to win five or six of the seven games, they could make a lot of progress on getting out of last place in the NL Central.
There are 122 games left in the 2022 season and there is plenty of time to turn this around. If players like India, Schrock, Minor, Sims, Senzel, and many others could just remain healthy, I think this team is more than capable of playing .500 + baseball. Two weeks from now, I plan to be writing about us no longer having the worst record in the league, as well as passing up the Pirates or Cubs in the Central. If there was ever a time for another Votto month of MVP level baseball, now would be the time to catch fire, as this team has a massive hole to dig themselves out of. Even if we remain in last place this year, we can have hope that we follow in other “worst to first” footsteps such as the 1990-1991 Braves and 1990-1991 Twins…
