On Being A Veteran

Editor's NOTE: Published below is the keynote speech Jim Satory during last Friday's Veterans Day service at the Vinton County Courthouse.
featured
Editor's NOTE: Published below is the keynote speech Jim Satory during last Friday's Veterans Day service at the Vinton County Courthouse.
Someone took the time to explain to others what it is like to be a veteran, so I felt I should share this also.
To understand the military veteran you must know – we left home as teenagers or in our early 20s for an unknown adventure.
We loved our country enough to defend it and protect it with our own lives. We said goodbye to friends and family and everything we knew.
We learned the basics and then we scattered in the wind to the far corners of Earth. We found new friends and family. We became brothers and sisters regardless of color, race or creed. We had plenty of good times and plenty of bad times. We didn’t get enough sleep. We smoked and drank too much. We picked up both good and bad habits. We didn’t earn a great wage. We experienced the happiness of mail call and the sadness of missing important events.
We didn’t know when, or even if, we were ever going to see home again. We grew up fast and yet somehow we never grew up at all.
We fought for our freedom as well as the freedom of others. Some us saw actual combat and some of us didn’t. Some of us saw the world and some of us didn’t. Some of dealt with physical warfare; most of us dealt with psychological warfare. We have seen and experienced and dealt with things that we can’t fully describe or explain, as not all of our sacrifices were physical.
We participated in time-honored ceremonies and rituals with each other, strengthening our bonds and camaraderie.
We counted on each other to get our job done and sometimes to survive it all. We have dealt with victory and tragedy. We have celebrated and mourned. We lost a few along the way. When our adventure was over, some of us went back home, some us started somewhere new and some of us never came home at all.
We have told amazing and hilarious stories of our exploits and adventures. We share an unspoken bond with each other that most people don’t experience and few will understand.
We speak highly of our own branch of service and poke fun at the other branches. We know, however, that if needed, we will be there for our brothers and sisters and stand together as one in a heartbeat.
Being a veteran is something that had to be earned and it can never be taken away. It has no monetary value, but at the same time it is a priceless gift.
People see a veteran and they thank them for their service. When we see each other, we give that little upward head nod or a slight smile knowing that we have shared and experienced things that most people have not.
So for myself to the rest of the veterans out there, I commend and thank you for all you have done and sacrificed for our country. Try to remember the good times and make peace with the bad times. Share your stories, but most importantly, stand tall and proud for you have earned the right to be called a veteran. I’m a veteran and I would do it all over again and again.
Jim Satory is a former Vinton County Commissioner and a Vietnam War veteran.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.