Peacemaker: Christmas Chronicles Of A Baby Boomer

Immediately after World War II and the Korean conflict, the celebration of Christmas for young children was different in every way. There were no smartphones, Nintendos, or any other high-tech toys. Yet, there was a purity to Christmas then. Our daddies had come home from the war. Christmas was a time for celebration.
Young girls wanted Santa to bring them beautiful baby dolls, playhouses, and paper doll models to dress up, and they practiced and focused on motherhood. Young boys wanted cap pistols and electric trains. We all wanted to be engineers on those powerful steam locomotives. We played cowboys and Indians, cops and robbers, concentrating on the good against the bad.
The birth of Jesus was the reason for the season, and we all participated in our church Christmas pageant. I recall being in a pageant at about the age of four. I was one of the three wise men and two other boys my age. Our parents were sitting together. As we marched into the Nativity scene, one other boy’s father said to mine, “well, here comes the three wise guys.”
Decorating for Christmas was simple. Unfortunately, elaborate decorations did not exist. My dad and I would go into our nearby woods, cut down a small tree, and bring it home to decorate – it was beautiful. Decorations were inexpensive and mostly homemade. We had a small string of colored lights and a few decorative balls. My mother and I would cut tiny paper links and glue the ends together with a flour and water mixture for a chain around the tree.
Approximately two weeks before Christmas, my dad would set up my electric trains on a 4 X 8 plywood table covered with white tissue paper. The layout included a small village and a mountain of old sheets and plaster. I had one Marx and one American Flyer train.
We anticipated Santa Claus bringing us the gifts we asked him for. Santa Claus coming on Christmas Eve with toys represented the gifts of Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh brought to Jesus by the three wise men. As this was a post-war and current conflict period, my daddy would playfully joke with me that Santa Claus may be drafted and go to war. Another obvious joke was that children that did not behave would be given a bucket of ashes and switches for Christmas. I never took any of this seriously.
I was always taken to a large department store in Richmond to visit Santa. Also, Santa came to visit me at home on Christmas Eve. I later learned he was a friend of my dad’s who lived in the community (I will call him Mr. Smith). Daddy would leave the house and tell me that he would pick up Santa, who was nearby. This Santa appeared somewhat disheveled compared to those in the department store. He was also wearing a mask; however, he was, to me, Santa Claus. I always smelled an odor of something on his breath as he spoke to me. I later learned that it was whiskey that I smelled and that Daddy paid him by giving him a pint for his visit with me.
Santa Claus was always known to land on roofs and come down chimneys with his toy bag. Our home was a small two-bedroom, one-story house built in the first century. It had a small chimney, as a wood stove initially heated it. Later, the wood stove was replaced by a fuel-oil floor furnace located under the floor. There was a 3x3 steel grate on the foundation for the heat to pass through. Under the grate was the fire pit, with a 6-inch trap opening on top. Reflecting on Santa (Mr. Smith), I asked daddy how Santa could, with my toys, come down the chimney and up into our Christmas tree area through the floor furnace. Daddy replied that Santa could become a fairy and magically do so. On another occasion, I asked daddy how Santa could land his reindeer on every child’s roof and deliver toys. Daddy replied that Santa often used a rocket ship.
I believed in Santa until probably the 6th grade. I bragged about the toys he had brought and started being teased intensely by my classmates that there was no Santa Claus. I then asked my parents about the reality of Santa Clause. They responded that Santa Claus was real, but only in the hearts of people and their love of goodwill and giving. That response satisfied me.
Many decades later, I look back on my early childhood days of Christmas. The birth of Jesus was the reason and cornerstone for this beautiful holiday. Church pageants were the main events, with Santa Claus second. Everyone wished others a sincere and enthusiastic “MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Young girls had visions of being mothers and having a home life of Godliness. Young boys were focused on the service of right over wrong and hard work.
I miss those simple and pure days of what Christmas was all about.
Merry Christmas!
Columnist and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com
