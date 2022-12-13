Peacemaker: Christmas Chronicles Of A Baby Boomer

Keith Throckmorton

Immediately after World War II and the Korean conflict, the celebration of Christmas for young children was different in every way. There were no smartphones, Nintendos, or any other high-tech toys. Yet, there was a purity to Christmas then. Our daddies had come home from the war. Christmas was a time for celebration.


