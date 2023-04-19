Happy retirement to Angie Stevens who retired at the Jackson VFW after 21 years!
Congrats to Mark Carman who will be Grand Marshal at the Apple Festival this year.
Congrats to 2023 JHS Senior Kendal Osborne, the newest member of Coastal Carolina Cheering Squad!
Congrats to Jason Holzapfel who ran in the Boston Marathon!
Congrats to Dana Davis on her 25 years at Walmart!
Hey Myrt! We have another new business in Jackson! The Book Nook is more than a book store, it is a place for writers to connect with our community. Every Saturday a new writer or poet will read their published works to the Community, call 614-828-7606. The Nook is located next to the Corner Pub, where T –shirts are in the window. Turn right once inside to find the Nook.
A new business may be coming to Wellston. A man was asking about available space for a store!!!
I was happy to see Susie, Jim, and Joy Hale and talk with Susie. Susie was happy to learn I am writing Round the Town again. I reminded Mary and Carry Montgomery, and Linda Costilow about the Bloomfield Reunion first Saturday in June. I said hello to old friends Sam and Kathy Stevenson. Kathy was the nurse and I was Personel Secretary at Ralston Purina and we had some good times. Stan Ridge was our boss.
One of the nicest young men I know, is Beau Bowman. He always speaks when he passes by the store.
I was saddened to learn of the death of Missie Webb Jewell. She grew up in Jackson and had lived near Nashville for many years. Her Uncle was Earl Thomas Conley, the Country singer.
Prayers needed for Lori Sturgill. In hospital very ill.
Liv Montgomery is feeling better but will have three weeks of radiation soon. Rememb er her in your prayers.
Sarah Beth Murphy is doing better after two foot fractures and resulting surgery. Remember her in prayer.
I have lung disease, the kind they don’t know why. It isn’t cigarettes, animals, or from birds. My visit last week, he told me my numbers are approaching being on a transplant list. Say a prayer for me that my numbers don’t go higher.
Thoughts to ponder-My neighbor yelled so loud at her kids, I brushed my teeth and went to bed!
Another thought-Some of y’all weren ‘t grabbed by the arm and whooped in a circle and it shows!
Another thought-Being an adult is all about being tired, telling people how tired you are, and listening to other adults tell you how tired they are!
Happy birthday on the 25th to Sid Smith, Dewy Cantor, Mike and Jensen Green, Jim Leonard, Tim Scarberry, Slone Massie, and Minnie Perkins is 97, send her a card to 16 Cambrian Ave. Jackson; on the 26st is Jan Hays, Ty Burtrand, Imogene Miller, and Mike France; on the 27th is Cheyenne Potter, John Beatty Jr., Sue Turke, Courftney Crabtree, Jeanette Nutter, Samantha Gurney, Barbara Moore, Deacon Farrar, Bill Lindeboom; on the 28th is David Phillips, Wayne Snyder, Tara Beatty, Ed Potts, Roy Scholl, Jane Hughes, classmates David Emmert and Ray Bierhup, Joshua McCarty III, Arthur Channell, Misti Fout, and Jim Louvet; on the 29th is Benjamin Rice Hawkinbs, Tony Perry, Anita Hendricks, Walt Lewis, Tom Wolyz Sr., Bob Reed, Arnold Coffey, and Tad Lockard; on the 30th my grandson Michael Wyant is 30, Robin Eby, Susan Wills, Brittany McFann, and Janet Marsh, and happy 29th anniversary to Art and Laura Baker and happy 12th anniversary to nephew Teddy and Erin Nichols.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
