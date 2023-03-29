Belated happy 95th birthday to Barbara Summers!
K of P Lodge across from Markay received wind storm damage. The big ball on the left top (all metals pieces) came down as well as the second story windows on the left side, blew out!!!
Venus Nails and Brows opened yesterday in the old Western Auto building.
I was saddened to learn of the death of Bloomfield kid, LuAnn Campbell Stewart. She was a 1952 graduate.
New business on Savageville Road is Matheney’s small engine repair.
Area on Aging 7 administrative office is moving to Acy Avenue.
Erica Zinn from Vinton County will be in the Basketball Hall of Fame this summer!
Happy retirement to Connie Mundy and Eddie Mullins!
Wellston is having a Spring Hop Shop tomorrow (April 1) from 11-2. Yesterdays Antiques and Chic and Sassy are two of the places. Register for a huge Easter Basket.
Speaking of Wellston, once again effort is being made to save the Louvee Theater. I worked the concession stand there in 1965.
If you didn’t get to buy some of the Jackson County Women’s Club candy for the Easter basket, they will be at the Spring Fling at Jackson High School from 4-7 PM, tomorrow, April 1st!
Easter egg hunt Saturday April 8th at Jackson Nazarene Church, Registration 11:30.Photo with Easter Bunny, prizes, and lunch!
Business after hours at Flowerland in Wellston on April 19th.
Mark Porter ribbon cutting from 2-5 on Monday, April 3rd. Refreshments and hors d’oeurves provided.
Thoughts to ponder-If I was meant to be controlled, I would have come with a remote!
Another thought-The battle line between good and evil runs thru the heart of every man.
Another thought-Science has confirmed that the depletion of the ozone was largely due to all the hair spray in the 80’s from those hideous hairdos! You know who you are. Step up and acknowledge your gift!!
Happy birthday on April 5th to Bob Miller, Cierra Hacker, Bonnie Holzapfel, and Marsha Smith, and happy anniversary to Harold and Ann Delores Wise, Angie and Ron Stevens (18); on the 6th is Frances Cooper, Jerry Hall, Mary Abele, Jeremyka Rife, Phil Henneman, Barbara Fulton, Oam Markham, Brandon Watts, Jordin McGraw, and my daughter-in-law Sheri Wyant; on the 7th is Lyla Wagner, Carmella Graham, Michael Hayth, Junior Bevins, Connie Bentley, Rachael Taylor, Bill Sheward, Donna Scurlock, Sharon Hughes; on the 8th is Cathy Eisnaugle, Wanda Robinson, Kathy Sheward, Isabella Stafford, and happy 15th anniversary to Dennis and Tracey Dupree, and to Jerry and Karen Johnson; on the the 9th is Jill Hall Drisback, Jackie Sayre, Carey Morgan, Jennifer Devlin, Marge Staten, Ray Clarkson, and happy 19th anniversary to George and Marjorie Mercer, and happy 13th to my sister Glenna and husband Geno; on the 10th is Terry Lloyd, Chuck Cooper, Randall Storms, Faith Harrison, Alice Chinn, Sam Vititoe, Bill Callahan, Jordan Lanhart, and Mary Jane Crabtree (85), and happy 47th anniversary to Rick and Debbie Crabtree ; on the 11th is Dan Dobbins, Max Congrove, Ella and Lea Willett (17), Helen Dempsey, Cassie Oiler, April Farrar, Ellen Lawler, and Cooper and Conner Hill (7), and happy 42nd anniversary to Ron and Barb Ross.
That’s all till next time. See you Round the Town.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.